Calif. Bar Exam Biased Against Older Test Takers, IP Atty Says

By Bonnie Eslinger (March 9, 2023, 11:33 PM EST) -- A Massachusetts-licensed attorney who lost a Silicon Valley law firm job after failing the California state bar's licensing examination urged a state appellate panel on Thursday to revive his age discrimination claims against the California Supreme Court, saying his case isn't "about one individual who failed defendant's examination."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS