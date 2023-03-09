Sysco Says Litigation Funder Burford Is Blocking Settlements

By Hailey Konnath (March 9, 2023, 11:34 PM EST) -- Food distributor Sysco Corp. says its litigation funder Burford Capital Ltd. is blocking it from entering into "reasonable" settlements with suppliers in price-fixing litigation, forcing Sysco to continue litigating against its will because Burford wants to "roll the dice" on Sysco's claims, according to a suit filed Wednesday....

