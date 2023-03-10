Justices Likely To Hear Case That 'Cast Cloud' On SEC Courts

By Jessica Corso (March 10, 2023, 10:00 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court is likely to take up a case that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission argues has "cast a cloud" over the functioning of federal administrative law courts, even though the agency's use of its own in-house courts has been on a downward trajectory for years, legal experts told Law360....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS