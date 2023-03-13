CORRECTED: 'A Huge Waste Of Time': Judge Gives Allen & Overy Atty Earful

By Dorothy Atkins (March 10, 2023, 6:29 PM EST) -- A California federal judge told Carl Zeiss Meditec's counsel Friday that it hasn't clearly identified trade secrets in its suit against a rival over eye diagnostics software, telling the Allen & Overy LLP attorney "it's not my job" to identify trade secrets and "it's not funny — it's a huge waste of time."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS