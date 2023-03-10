Lawmakers Urge Transparency In Federal Pot Reevaluation

By Sam Reisman (March 10, 2023, 6:08 PM EST) -- Sixteen members of Congress have urged federal health and law enforcement officials to deschedule marijuana and make public the evidence they use as they fulfill President Joe Biden's directive to reconsider the drug's status as a federally controlled substance....

