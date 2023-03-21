McGuireWoods Adds 3 To Government Affairs Arm

By Travis Bland (March 20, 2023, 10:07 PM EDT) -- McGuireWoods Consulting has expanded its North Carolina team, bringing on a former state agency director with four decades of experience in public health care and a seasoned lobbyist, as well as adding a former spokesman for South Carolina's governor to its Palmetto State roster....

