Girardi's Influence Kept Calif. Bar At Bay, Probe Finds

By Brandon Lowrey (March 10, 2023, 1:59 PM EST) -- Tom Girardi's connections at the State Bar of California likely impacted numerous investigations into his misconduct over decades, as he showered bar employees, board members and their relatives with unreported jobs, money and gifts, according to findings released Friday from an outside investigator's probe into the scandal....

