La. Health Department Escapes Gender Bias Suit

By Emmy Freedman (March 13, 2023, 1:53 PM EDT) -- A federal judge tossed a Louisiana Department of Health employee's lawsuit accusing the agency of favoring men less qualified than she for promotions, finding that most of her claims weren't ripe and that those that were failed to show her gender played a role in hiring decisions....

