Advocacy Groups Raise Concerns Over 1st Circ. Pick

By James Arkin (March 10, 2023, 10:29 PM EST) -- A trio of liberal advocacy groups expressed "grave concerns" about President Joe Biden's nominee to the First Circuit based on the attorney's role in representing a school in a sexual assault case, according to a Friday report of a memo the groups authored....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS