Cohen Testifies Against Trump Before NY Grand Jury

By Frank G. Runyeon (March 13, 2023, 10:21 AM EDT) -- Michael Cohen, Donald Trump's onetime attorney and fixer, testified for roughly three hours Monday before a New York state grand jury about Trump's alleged role in an illegal hush money payment, signaling that the first indictment of a former American president may be coming soon....

