Ricardo Buys Australian Water Adviser For £17M

By Dawood Fakhir (March 13, 2023, 3:31 PM GMT) -- Environmental adviser Ricardo PLC on Monday said it has acquired water and natural resources advisory consultancy Aither for up to £17 million ($20.5 million) from its founders to help expand its advisory services in Australia....

