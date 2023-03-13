Cannabis Co. Says It Trusted Lies As Pot Investment Soared

By Daniel Ducassi (March 13, 2023, 11:41 PM EDT) -- A rush to invest in cannabis in early 2019 put pressure on the head of a Colorado cannabis company to rely on the false claims of a businessman who claimed he could quickly raise more than $50 million from friendly investors but didn't deliver, causing the company to miss out on valuable deals, the company told jurors in state court Monday....

