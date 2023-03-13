BigLaw US Soccer Probe Finds No Fault In Ex-Coach's Hire

By Renee Hickman (March 13, 2023, 9:23 PM EDT) -- U.S. Soccer on Monday released the results of Alston & Bird LLP's probe into allegations of past misconduct by former U.S. Men's National Team head coach Gregg Berhalter, which found that while the misconduct — an assault — did occur, it was an isolated incident and there was no reason for the organization not to hire him....

