Maine Lobster Industry Claims Aquarium Defamed Fishery

By Peter McGuire (March 13, 2023, 8:19 PM EDT) -- The Maine lobster industry alleges a seafood watchdog run by Monterey Bay Aquarium defamed and impoverished the fishery by using flawed and misleading research to claim that lobstering threatens endangered whales, according to a suit filed in Maine federal court Monday....

