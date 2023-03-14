Goodwin Expands Investment Group With Stradley Ronon Atty

By Jack Rodgers (March 14, 2023, 3:46 PM EDT) -- Goodwin Procter LLP has added the former chairman of Stradley Ronon Stevens & Young LLP's investment management and mergers and acquisitions groups as a partner in the firm's asset management transactions and private equity groups, the firm announced Monday....

