Russian Gas Co. Exec Must Share Bank Docs, Judge Affirms

By Caleb Symons (March 14, 2023, 6:09 PM EDT) -- A former executive of a Russian natural gas company who federal prosecutors say concealed $93 million in overseas accounts must turn over his Swiss bank records, a Florida judge ruled, finding no reason to undo a recent decision ordering him to share the documents with authorities....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS