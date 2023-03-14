Fed. Circ. Unsure Vanda's Sleep Med Hetlioz Is Patentable

By Katie Buehler (March 14, 2023, 6:17 PM EDT) -- A Federal Circuit panel seemed wary Tuesday of Vanda Pharmaceuticals' attempt to overturn a Delaware federal judge's decision invalidating four patents related to its sleep disorder treatment drug Hetlioz, questioning whether the drug's dosage and method of administration were obvious before the patents were issued....

