Insurer's Win Thrown Out In Tax Firm Crime Coverage Suit

By Josh Liberatore (March 14, 2023, 10:25 PM EDT) -- A tax firm's crime insurance policy covers commissions it paid to an ex-employee who falsified clients' tax returns, a Texas appellate panel ruled, reversing an AIG unit's win and remanding the case to determine whether the firm has coverage for $11 million in total losses....

