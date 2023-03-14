Cannabis Blender Co. Can't Escape Securities Fraud Suit

By Mike Curley (March 14, 2023, 4:42 PM EDT) -- A North Carolina federal judge won't let a company that markets a blender designed to blend cannabis oils into drinks escape a securities suit alleging it deceived investors, finding that the bulk of the claims are pled well enough to survive....

