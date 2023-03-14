Global Norms Differ On Atty Malpractice Insurance, IBA Says

By Emily Sawicki (March 14, 2023, 4:29 PM EDT) -- Little uniformity exists in the legal profession globally when it comes to rules surrounding indemnity insurance, but the International Bar Association is hoping a new report shared Tuesday will help attorney groups in different countries learn about the coverage requirements, or lack thereof, in other jurisdictions....

