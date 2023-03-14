Metal Co. Wants Bank Liable For Fraudster CFO's Scheme

By Carolyn Muyskens (March 14, 2023, 6:56 PM EDT) -- A metal fabricating company urged a Michigan state appeals panel on Tuesday to hold its bank responsible for the financial hit the company took after its CFO embezzled funds, arguing executives could have stopped the fraud and prevented financial problems from snowballing if the bank had warned them the CFO was making unauthorized draws on the company's credit line. ...

