Atty Gives Up Supreme Court Argument To Avoid 'Infighting'

By Jimmy Hoover (March 14, 2023, 4:33 PM EDT) -- An arbitration case involving Coinbase Inc. set to be heard by the U.S. Supreme Court next week shows the thorny issues that can arise after the justices refuse to divide argument time between two unrelated respondents, with one of the attorneys feeling compelled to give up the chance to argue the case out of fear that "infighting" will lead to it being dismissed....

