Va. University Escapes HR Director's Retaliation Suit

By Emmy Freedman (March 15, 2023, 2:54 PM EDT) -- A Virginia federal judge tossed out a former human resources director's lawsuit claiming Norfolk State University fired him for initiating a sex discrimination investigation into an auditor, saying too much time had elapsed by the time he was terminated....

