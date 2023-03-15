State Farm Hit With $1M Suit Over Ohio Hailstorm Damages

By Gina Kim (March 15, 2023, 9:47 PM EDT) -- State Farm is refusing to cover an Ohio condominium association's damages worth over $1 million caused by a severe hailstorm and flooding event in 2021, and is trying to limit the appraisal process for losses, according to a breach of contract suit amended Tuesday in Ohio federal court....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS