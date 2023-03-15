What Cannabis Cos. Must Know About Strict Product Liability

By Ian Stewart (March 15, 2023, 6:00 PM EDT) -- The term "product liability" is used by many in the cannabis industry to generically describe a wide variety of product risks, some of which do not fall within the traditional legal definition of strict product liability that arises from a defective or dangerous product....

