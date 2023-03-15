Ga. Artist Escapes Ginsburg Photo Copyright Suit, For Now

By Lauren Berg (March 14, 2023, 11:36 PM EDT) -- An Atlanta federal judge on Monday threw out a photography agency's lawsuit over a Georgia artist's alleged unlicensed use of a photograph of late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, saying the agency doesn't have standing to sue, but will allow it to rework its complaint....

