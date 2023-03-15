Biden Admin. Finalizes Stricter Cross-State Smog Rules

By Peter McGuire (March 15, 2023, 1:19 PM EDT) -- New federal clean air rules will force power plants, factories and other industrial polluters in nearly two dozen states to significantly cut emissions, in an effort the Biden administration claims will halve smog across the country during peak times of unhealthy ground-level pollution....

