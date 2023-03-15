Developer Gets Win In Worker's Marijuana Use Suit

By Emmy Freedman (March 15, 2023, 6:31 PM EDT) -- A federal judge released a development company from a former employee's lawsuit accusing it of firing her because she tested positive for marijuana, which she said she used to quell anxiety and joint pain, finding that she failed to prove she had a disability....

