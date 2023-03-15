Consulting Firm Wants UPenn Contract Suit In State Court

By P.J. D'Annunzio (March 15, 2023, 6:13 PM EDT) -- A consulting firm on Wednesday sought to bring back to county court its case against the University of Pennsylvania and an institute of its Wharton School of Business for allegedly giving the firm the short end of the stick in a sales and marketing agreement for one of the school's online programs....

