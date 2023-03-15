Judges' Trial Tips: Focus Exams And Don't Prove You're A Fool

By Dorothy Atkins (March 15, 2023, 7:15 PM EDT) -- California federal judges offered tips on best trial practices during the Western Alliance Bank Class Action Law Forum on Wednesday, telling attorneys to keep their examinations "crisp" and invoking Mark Twain's advice that "it is better to remain silent and be thought a fool than to talk and remove all doubt."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS