Estate Can't Challenge $4.7M School Gift, Conn. Justices Rule

By Brian Steele (March 16, 2023, 5:27 PM EDT) -- About two dozen plaintiffs lack standing to challenge the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Hartford's use of a $4.7 million bequest from a man who died in 2013, even though the school that it was intended to benefit ultimately shut down, the Connecticut Supreme Court has ruled....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS