Ex-CBD Exec, Health Goods Co. Clash On Investment Claims

By Mike Curley (March 16, 2023, 3:17 PM EDT) -- Health goods supplier and CBD seller Premier Beauty and Health LLC and its former chief operating officer are butting heads over cross-motions for summary judgment in a suit by the ex-COO claiming the company violated the U.S. Securities and Exchange Act....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS