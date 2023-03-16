Latham-Led Saudi Fintech Co. Lands $150M From Goldman

By Jade Martinez-Pogue (March 16, 2023, 2:38 PM EDT) -- Saudi Arabian online shopping and payments platform Tamara, advised by two firms, announced Thursday that it will receive up to $150 million in debt financing from Goldman Sachs that it will use to continue the company's growth across new verticals....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS