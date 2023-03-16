Calif. Chief Judges Swap Tips As COVID Zoom Rules Near End

By Dorothy Atkins (March 16, 2023, 10:15 PM EDT) -- The chief judges of California's four federal districts made a rare appearance together at a San Diego legal conference Thursday to discuss concerns about the impending end to pandemic rules allowing virtual court hearings and to share strategies on managing overwhelming caseloads amid an influx of new judges and a demand for even more....

