Kyle Roche Hidden Video May Be Deepfaked, Expert Says

By Lauren Berg (March 16, 2023, 10:22 PM EDT) -- Freedman Normand Friedland LLP told a California federal judge overseeing allegations Dfinity sold unregistered securities that the crypto company cannot rely on secretly recorded comments from ex-firm partner Kyle Roche to bolster its attempt to disqualify the plaintiffs' firm, saying Wednesday an expert report shows the video clips might be deepfaked....

