ChatGPT A 'Game Changer' For Lawyers, SRA Chief Warns

By Marialuisa Taddia (March 17, 2023, 4:57 PM GMT) -- The head of the Solicitors Regulation Authority suggested on Friday that lawyers who ignored ChatGPT and other similar artificial intelligence chatbots would do so at their peril, as he predicted that the new technology will be "a game-changer" for the legal profession....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS