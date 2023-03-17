Goldman CLO's $17M Comp In '22 Soared Over Prior Year

By Michele Gorman (March 17, 2023, 3:50 PM EDT) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. legal chief Kathryn Ruemmler, who this month marks two years as the big bank's top lawyer, saw her total compensation climb more than $4.4 million to $17.1 million last year, largely because of a jump in stock awards, according to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing on Friday....

