ConocoPhillips GC Earned $5.5M Last Year

By Emily Sawicki (March 17, 2023, 4:02 PM EDT) -- The general counsel for ConocoPhillips earned $5.5 million in total compensation in 2022, a hair above her earnings in the previous 12 months, according to the Texas energy giant's latest proxy materials filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday....

