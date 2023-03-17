Biden Says It Should Be Easier To Punish Failed-Bank Execs

By Jon Hill (March 17, 2023, 1:45 PM EDT) -- President Joe Biden called Friday for Congress to strengthen sanctions for top bank executives who mismanage their institutions, saying it should be easier for regulators to extract monetary penalties from them and boot them from the banking industry....

