Unum Told To Pay Disability For Injured Mayer Brown Atty

By Aaron West (March 17, 2023, 10:25 PM EDT) -- A former Mayer Brown LLP associate who had to stop working because of severe back pain is entitled to $17,000 in monthly disability benefits and back pay from Unum Life Insurance Co. of America after an Illinois federal judge on Thursday wasn't convinced by the insurance company's claims he was exaggerating his pain to avoid work....

