Trump Predicts Arrest As Hush-Money Grand Jury Nears Vote

By Frank G. Runyeon (March 18, 2023, 10:21 AM EDT) -- A Manhattan grand jury weighing whether to indict Donald Trump for an alleged hush-money scheme is slated to hear from a key defense witness Monday as it nears a final vote, days after the former president said that he expects to be arrested and called on his supporters to protest....

