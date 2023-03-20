LSE Group To Begin Third Stage Of £750M Shares Buyback

By Tom Fish (March 20, 2023, 12:20 PM GMT) -- The London Stock Exchange Group PLC said on Monday it is starting the latest stage of its buyback program from specific shareholders, with a third tranche again worth up to £250 million ($306 million), weeks after reporting strong financial results for 2022....

