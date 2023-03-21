Gerber Baby Formula Recalled For Potential Contamination

By Emily Field (March 20, 2023, 8:52 PM EDT) -- Perrigo on Friday said it is voluntarily recalling certain lots of Gerber powdered baby formula made at a Wisconsin plant for possible bacterial contamination, potentially involving the same pathogen that was at the center of a shutdown of another company's baby food plant and subsequent national shortage last year....

