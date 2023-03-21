UK Tax Fraud Sentencing Boost Is Meaningless, Tax Pros Say

By Matt Thompson (March 21, 2023, 2:55 PM EDT) -- A measure in the U.K.'s budget that was released last week that would increase the potential prison sentence for tax fraud from seven years to 14 years is unlikely to work as a deterrent by itself, tax professionals told Law360....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS