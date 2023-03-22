Ex-ComEd GC Details Pressure To Hire Madigan-Backed Firm

By Celeste Bott (March 22, 2023, 7:08 PM EDT) -- A Jenner & Block LLP partner testified this week that he faced at times "relentless" pressure to direct legal work when he was in-house counsel for Commonwealth Edison to an ally of former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, and that he found himself raising concerns when the utility sought to hire Madigan associates....

