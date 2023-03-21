DeSantis Wants Fla. To Ban Gov't-Issued Digital Currency

By Aislinn Keely (March 20, 2023, 10:13 PM EDT) -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday said he wants state lawmakers to pass a ban on the use of any central bank digital currencies as money in the Sunshine State, characterizing CBDCs as a way for the federal government to surveil and control American spending to further a "woke ideology."...

