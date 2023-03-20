Ky. Legislators Send Hemp-Based THC Bill To Governor

By Mike Curley (March 20, 2023, 5:32 PM EDT) -- A Kentucky bill allowing for the regulation of products made with delta-8-THC derived from hemp is on its way to the governor's office, after both houses of the state's General Assembly unanimously approved the bill last week....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS