Fed. Judge Cites Backlog 'Crisis' In Declining To Merge Suits

By Gina Kim (March 20, 2023, 11:00 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Monday rejected a Walmart supplier's motion to consolidate two cases stemming from a patent dispute over a disposable razor invention and to delay the trial, citing the district's "overwhelming case load" that's forced him into a "substantial backlog of over 100 fully briefed, submitted motions."...

