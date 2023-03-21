Conditions For UK Gas Biz To Buy Rival For £566M 'Satisfied'

By Tom Fish (March 21, 2023, 3:51 PM GMT) -- North Sea gas producer Serica Energy PLC said it has satisfied the necessary conditions to allow it to buy Tailwind Energy Investments for £566 million ($690 million) in a cash-plus-debt repayment deal from its parent, Tailwind Energy Holdings LLP....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS