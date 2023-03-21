BlackBerry Says Sale Of 32K Patents Could Generate $900M

By Al Barbarino (March 21, 2023, 5:41 PM EDT) -- Canadian software company BlackBerry Ltd. said Tuesday it has agreed to sell substantially all of its non-core patents and patent applications — about 32,000 of them — to a subsidiary of Dublin-based Key Patent Innovations Ltd., scrapping an earlier agreement to sell the assets to Catapult IP Innovations Inc....

